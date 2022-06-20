The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers meeting room, 309 N. Fifth St.
The council has scheduled a work session to discuss an indoor water park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park concept design.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency
WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council make up the CDA, which is scheduled to consider the redevelopment contract with Valley Drive Properties for the Valley Drive Properties development project.
It also will consider a resolution recommending approval of an amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend redevelopment area (Phase IV of Legacy Bend redevelopment project) and authorize forwarding it to the Norfolk City Council.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to receive a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development citizen advisory review committee as required by statute.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of resolution approving the preliminary planned development on property generally located immediately northwest of Legacy Bend 6th Addition at the request of Innate Development.
— Consideration of an ordinance for an amendment to the official city code to enact Division 7 to Article VIII of Chapter 27 providing for the creation of a highway corridor overlay district. The ordinance passed on first reading May 2, was tabled May 16 and passed on second reading on June 6. Also, consideration of a related ordinance for a highway corridor overlay district map. The ordinance passed on first reading May 2, was tabled at the May 16 and passed on second reading June 6.
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue. The ordinance passed on first reading June 6.
— Consideration of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walters' East Knolls 13th Addition. The ordinance passed on first reading June 6.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Proclamation for June 2022 as National League of Cities Small Cities Month.
* * *
