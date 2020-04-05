The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, April 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The meeting will be held via teleconference. The meeting may be accessed by calling either 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using the access code 555 806 191#.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The council will hold several public hearings as a board of equalization to consider special assessments for sidewalk districts 2017-1 and 2018-1 and gap paving district 514.
The council will consider an ordinance to modify tree planting requirements at townhouse and multi-family residences.
The council will consider an ordinance to change the location for payment of animal impoundment fees, obtaining pet licenses and guard dog registrations and to change the date pet licenses will be effective.
The council will consider a contract with Elkhorn Paving Construction for concrete improvements for a total of $93,393.
The council will consider a contract with Ochsner Hare & Hare for phase two of the Riverpoint Square project for an amount not to exceed $16,900.
Special presentations: The mayor will proclaim April 2020 as “Fair Housing Month.”
