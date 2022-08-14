The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which decisions could be made that could impact tax dollars.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 15, noon.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
WHAT: The council will discuss “proposed local option sales tax election to fund police facility expansion, street improvements and recreation projects (aquatics facility and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park enhancements).”
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.