The public is invited to attend a meetings of a governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.

WHEN: Monday, May 16, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council administration room, 309 N. Fifth St.

No formal action will be taken. The mayor and council are scheduled to receive an update on the Norfolk Police Division addition and renovation project and get an economic development update.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

