The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022-23 budget and tax request.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will have an executive session to discuss litigation, as necessary to protect the interest of the district.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the 2022-23 budget

— Approve the 2022-23 tax request

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Oct. 10.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

