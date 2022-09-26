The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022-23 budget and tax request.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will have an executive session to discuss litigation, as necessary to protect the interest of the district.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2022-23 budget
— Approve the 2022-23 tax request
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Oct. 10.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.