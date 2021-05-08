Agenda for upcoming school board meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will consider waiving board policies and releasing bid documents.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— A public hearing will be held about student fees for the 2021-22 school year.

— Board members will discuss new curriculum materials.

— The board will consider an amended 2021-22 classified staff pay schedule.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Reaffirm board policy 5416 (student fees) and set fees for the 2021-22 school year.

— Approve the purchase of fourth and eighth grade social studies curriculum materials.

— Approve the purchase of middle school music curriculum materials.

— Approve the food management contract with Lunchtime Solutions.

— Approve the amended 2021-22 hourly classified staff pay schedule.

— Approve the seeking of bids for lunch table replacements.

— Approve the 2021-22 certified staff handbook.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

