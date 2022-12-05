The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2022PC-12, approving a conditional use permit for a machine shop on property addressed at 315 and 319 S. First St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Northeast Community College to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a trade school on property at 707 and 713 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit at the request of Flatrock Group LLC for farming and construction equipment sales, new and used, and rentals on property generally located south of West Norfolk Avenue and directly west of Fountain Point Medical Community.
— Commissioners will consider approval of preliminary plat of Norfolk 140.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider the recommendation of a zone change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District on property generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south. The zone change request is by Universal Resources Inc.
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of the final plat of Hupp-Pile Addition.
