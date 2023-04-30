The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a zone change from A (Agricultural District) and R-R (Rural Residential District) to R-R on property at 2005 Crown Road.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation the final plat of Sherbeck Subdivision.
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Big Red Keno Subdivision.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.