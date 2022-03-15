The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.
— Robert Penne is seeking a conditional-use permit to construct a garage of more than 1,000 square feet on property described at McCombs Suburban Lots, 507 S. Center St., Tilden.
— The other public hearing is to consider a request from Marx Repair for renewal of a conditional-use permit to operate an ag equipment and sales services business on property at 54659 838th Road, Battle Creek. The property is a little over a mile south of Battle Creek.
— Commissioners also are scheduled to elect officers. Finally, they will receive an update from Lowell Schroeder with 5-Rule Planning concerning a survey that was given earlier.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.