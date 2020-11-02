City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.

— Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th St.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

