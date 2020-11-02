The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.
— Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th St.
