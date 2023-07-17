The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Madison Villas Second Addition.

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Boyle’s Addition.

WAIVERS

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Gretchen M. Sandall for property at 1809 Koenigstein Ave.

OTHER BUSINESS

— Commissioners will hear a report of the June 2023 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

