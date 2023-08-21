The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider resolution No. 2023PC-6, approving a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of the downtown area study.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Leon’s Addition.
OTHER BUSINESS
City staff will deliver a July building permit report.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.