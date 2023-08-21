The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Commissioners will consider resolution No. 2023PC-6, approving a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of the downtown area study.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Leon’s Addition.

OTHER BUSINESS

City staff will deliver a July building permit report.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Elkhorn senator defends education tax credit

Elkhorn senator defends education tax credit

An education tax credit recently passed by the Nebraska Legislature became the focal point of discussion at the Madison County Republican Party’s monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Black Cow Fat Pig in downtown Norfolk.

Heat safety tips and reminders

Heat safety tips and reminders

With the dangerous heat conditions expected in the next several days, Region 11 Emergency Management would like to remind everyone to stay safe and cool.

Toxic algae at Willow Creek

Toxic algae at Willow Creek

PIERCE — The state has issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.