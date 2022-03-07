WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 8, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

Commissioners will elect a chairperson and vice chairperson and consider Elizabeth Lienemann as planning commission secretary.

Commissioners will consider recommendation of a zoning change from light industrial (I-1) to central business district (C-2) on properties located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street, an item that was tabled at the Feb. 23 meeting.

Commissioners will consider to have city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting to allow storage and warehousing of nonhazardous materials on properties located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street, another item tabled during the Feb. 23 meeting.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Michael D. and Gina Uecker; Raymond A. and Mary B. Johnson, trustees of the Raymond and Mary Johnson Trust; and Lea R. Puschendorff Jr., to considering a zoning change from agricultural district (A) and rural residentail district (R-R) to heavy industrial district (I-2) on properties located north of East Nucor Road and east of North First Street and of Victory Road.

Commissioners will consider recommending a zoning change from agricultural district (A) and rural residential district (R-R) to heavy industrial district (I-2) on properties located north of East Nucor Road and east of North First Street and of Victory Road.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider and then give consideration of recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the Geary redevelopment project.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

