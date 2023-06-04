The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Commissioners will consider resolution 2023PC-4 approving a conditional use permit for mining of sand and gravel on property addressed as 2410 N. Airport Road.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider the recommendation of an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk as authorized by Section 16-902 R.R.S. 2012.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will consider approval of Katelyn Palmer as planning commission secretary pro tem effective Wednesday, June 21.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

