The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider resolution 2023PC-4 approving a conditional use permit for mining of sand and gravel on property addressed as 2410 N. Airport Road.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider the recommendation of an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk as authorized by Section 16-902 R.R.S. 2012.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider approval of Katelyn Palmer as planning commission secretary pro tem effective Wednesday, June 21.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.