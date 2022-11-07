The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

— Commissioners will consider approving the conditional use permit for a multi-family dwelling in the office district on property at 1112 Verges Ave.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp., doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, to consider a zoning change from C-1 (Local Business District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property located at the northeast corner of Phillip Avenue and Fifth Street.

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and give consideration to the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West Inc. redevelopment Project.

OTHER BUSINESS

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Victory Road.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

