The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners will consider approving the conditional use permit for a multi-family dwelling in the office district on property at 1112 Verges Ave.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp., doing business as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, to consider a zoning change from C-1 (Local Business District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property located at the northeast corner of Phillip Avenue and Fifth Street.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and give consideration to the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West Inc. redevelopment Project.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Victory Road.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.