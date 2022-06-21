The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Commissioners will consider approval of a conditional-use permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1406 Channel Road.

Commissioners will consider approval of a conditional-use permit for a restaurant (drive-in and drive-through) on property located northwest of the intersection at West Madison Avenue and South Third Street.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the May 2022 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

