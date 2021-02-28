The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Elect chairperson and vice-chairperson.
— Consideration of Elizabeth Lienemann as secretary.
— Consider preliminary plat of The Pines Subdivision.
— Consider final plat of Blackberry Heights Third Addition.
— Consider sidewalk waiver for a property located at 1216 E. Benjamin Ave.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.