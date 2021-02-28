The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Elect chairperson and vice-chairperson.

— Consideration of Elizabeth Lienemann as secretary.

— Consider preliminary plat of The Pines Subdivision.

— Consider final plat of Blackberry Heights Third Addition.

— Consider sidewalk waiver for a property located at 1216 E. Benjamin Ave.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

