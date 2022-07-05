The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 6, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Walter’s East Knolls 14th Addition.

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of the Block One River Addition.

OTHER BUSINESS

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

