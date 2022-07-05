The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Walter’s East Knolls 14th Addition.
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of the Block One River Addition.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.
* * *
