The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation for the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Northeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union’s addition.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the 2023 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

