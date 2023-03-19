The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, March 21, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation for the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Northeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union’s addition.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will hear a report of the 2023 building permits.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.