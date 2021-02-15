The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Consider conditional-use permit for watchman or caretaker of a facility at 1115 Bonita Drove.

— Public hearing to consider conditional-use permit to apply stabilized wastewater solids on property at the southwest corner of West Monroe Avenue and South 16th Street.

