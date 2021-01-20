The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings set, including a zoning change requested by HK Holdings from R3 (multi-family district) to C2 (central business district) on property at 201 Antelope St. in Tilden.
Another public hearing is to consider the application of Jon and Amy Siegert for a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property south of Norfolk, along 836th Road.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.