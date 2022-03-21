The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 22, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

Commissioners will give consideration of Resolution No. 2022PC-3, approving a conditional-use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous materials on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street.

Commissioners will hear the February 2022 building permit report.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

