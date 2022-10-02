The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Commissioners will consider approval of Resolution No. 2022PC-9, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
— Commissioners will consider approval of Resolution No. 2022PC-10, a conditional use permit for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road.
