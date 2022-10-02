The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Commissioners will consider approval of Resolution No. 2022PC-9, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave.

— Commissioners will consider approval of Resolution No. 2022PC-10, a conditional use permit for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

In other news

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said.

Regional notes for Sept. 29

NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will host the Neligh WIC clinic on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

Honored on floor

Honored on floor

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood spoke on the floor of Congress. He said, in part, “I rise today to honor one of the first American radio stations, WJAG-AM, licensed in Norfolk, Nebraska. It is celebrating 100 years this year.”

North Fork Transit open house

North Fork Transit open house

North Fork Area Transit will host a public open house on Monday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, Meeting Room B, located at 308 W. Prospect Ave., in Norfolk.