The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners will elect a new chairperson and vice chairperson, as well as give consideration to Elizabeth Lienemann as planning commission secretary.
— Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2023PC-1, approving a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle campground on property addressed as 915 Bonita Drive.
— Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2023PC-2, approving a conditional use permit for a daycare on property at 600 N. 12th St.
— Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2023PC-3, approving a conditional use permit for a farming and construction equipment sales, new and used, rentals and service on property generally located at the southwest corner of Highway 275 and South 40th Street.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 S. Fifth St. at the request of Eugene C. and Jennifer Planer.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) and C-1 (Local Business District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located an eighth of a mile southeast of the East Norfolk Avenue and South Victory Road roundabout.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.