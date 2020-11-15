City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

The Norfolk Planning Commission will:

— Hold a public hearing on a zoning change from agricultural district to rural residential district on a property located approximately a half-mile north of Benjamin Avenue and west of 49th Street and consider recommending the change.

— Hold a public hearing on the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area and consider recommending it.

— Consider approving a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.

— Consider approving a conditional-use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th St.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Masks required in City Hall

In an effort to keep staff, citizens and officials safe, the City of Norfolk is requiring masks in city administrative offices and at all meetings, including city council and planning commission meetings. The rule is effective immediately, the city said in a press release issued Friday.