* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, April 6, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing on a zoning change for a property located at 212 S. Eighth St.

— Consideration of a zoning change on a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.

— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for climate-controlled storage of non-hazardous materials on a property at 919 S. 20th St.

— Public hearing to consider amending city code to enact Chapter 13, Article XVI to regulate sexually oriented businesses in permits and regulations.

— Consider recommendation of the final plat of The Pines Subdivision.

* * *

