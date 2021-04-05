The public is invited to an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, April 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing on a zoning change for a property located at 212 S. Eighth St.
— Consideration of a zoning change on a property located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for climate-controlled storage of non-hazardous materials on a property at 919 S. 20th St.
— Public hearing to consider amending city code to enact Chapter 13, Article XVI to regulate sexually oriented businesses in permits and regulations.
— Consider recommendation of the final plat of The Pines Subdivision.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.