The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2022PC-1, approving a conditional-use permit for asphalt on property generally located a quarter mile west of South Victory Road on East Monroe Avenue.

Commissioners will consider Resolution No. 2022PC-2, approving a conditional-use permit for a microdistillery on property at 214 and 216 W. Norfolk Ave.

PUBLIC HEARINGS Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the request of MIE LLC to consider a zoning change from single-family residential (R-1) to multiple-family residential (R-3) on property at 1413 N. 13th St.

Commissioners will consider recommendation of a zoning change from R-1 to R3 at 1413 N. 13th Street.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS: Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat for Weiland’s Addition.

OTHER BUSINESS: Commissioners will hear a building permit report for December 2021.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

