WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Consideration to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1600 S. Fifth St. This item was tabled at the Dec. 20 planning commission meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the December 2022 building permits.

