The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Consideration to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1600 S. Fifth St. This item was tabled at the Dec. 20 planning commission meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will hear a report of the December 2022 building permits.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.