WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of the preliminary plat of Sunshine Park Addition, an item tabled during the Aug. 3, 2021, planning commission meeting.
— A public hearing will be held at the request of Alvin M. Willems, successor trustee of the Melvin H. Willems Revocable Trust, to consider a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property addressed as 4404 S. First St.
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property addressed as 4404 S. First Street.
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of the final plat of Sunshine Park Addition and Spaulding-Wilkey’s Addition.
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Stephen Karmazin for property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St..