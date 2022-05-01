The public is invited to attend an upcoming special meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 3, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Commissioners will consider a resolution to approve a conditional-use permit to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility at 1201 E. Eisenhower Ave. and about three-quarters of a mile east of the North Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue intersection.

— Commissioners will consider a resolution to approve a conditional-use permit to allow an oversize accessory building on property at 1001 Kelland Drive.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project. Commissioners also will consider recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the project.

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider an amendment to Section 23-42 of the official city code to include an exemption to the sidewalk requirements; to amend Section 23-48 for clarification and to provide documentation when a previously waived requirement has been met. Commissioners also will consider recommendation of the amendment.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

