The public is invited to attend an upcoming special meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 3, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Commissioners will consider a resolution to approve a conditional-use permit to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility at 1201 E. Eisenhower Ave. and about three-quarters of a mile east of the North Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue intersection.
— Commissioners will consider a resolution to approve a conditional-use permit to allow an oversize accessory building on property at 1001 Kelland Drive.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project. Commissioners also will consider recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the project.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider an amendment to Section 23-42 of the official city code to include an exemption to the sidewalk requirements; to amend Section 23-48 for clarification and to provide documentation when a previously waived requirement has been met. Commissioners also will consider recommendation of the amendment.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.