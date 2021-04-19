The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from local business district to commercial district on properties addressed as 2208, 2210 and 2300 Taylor Ave.
— Public hearing to consider conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building on property addressed as 500 N. Victory Road.
— Public hearing to consider amending land use matrix in Section 27-601 of city code to delete adult entertainment businesses and add sexually oriented businesses.
— Consider final plat of Divots Second Addition.
