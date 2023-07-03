The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, July 5, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request by PAL Properties for a conditional use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous products on property generally located at 1906 W. Omaha Ave.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the May 2023 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

In other news

No paper on holiday

No paper on holiday

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the Daily News will not be published Tuesday.

Boomfest 2023 reminders

Boomfest 2023 reminders

Boomfest 2023 will kick off Friday, June 30, with a “Show N Shine” car show and Wingfest Grill Competition beginning at 5 p.m. at Skyview Lake in Norfolk. The two-day celebration concludes with more events and the fireworks show Saturday.