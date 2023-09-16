The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider Resolution 2023PC-7, approving a conditional use permit for landscape contracting services on property addressed as 3705 S. 13th St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting on a request by Monroe Storage, a Nebraska limited liability company, for a conditional use permit for a watchman permit on property at 2001 S. First St.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will hear a report of the 2023 building permits.
