The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Commissioners will consider Resolution 2023PC-7, approving a conditional use permit for landscape contracting services on property addressed as 3705 S. 13th St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting on a request by Monroe Storage, a Nebraska limited liability company, for a conditional use permit for a watchman permit on property at 2001 S. First St.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the 2023 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

