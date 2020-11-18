The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk. Citizens can listen to the meeting or attend via Zoom. Call 402-750-2603 for details.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will have a public hearing to consider Todd and Stacey Knutson’s request to construct a house on less than 40 acres. The property is located west of Battle Creek, along 838th Road.
In addition, Lowell Schroeder from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Department will give an update regarding a comprehensive plan grant.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.