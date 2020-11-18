Building permits NDN

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk. Citizens can listen to the meeting or attend via Zoom. Call 402-750-2603 for details.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will have a public hearing to consider Todd and Stacey Knutson’s request to construct a house on less than 40 acres. The property is located west of Battle Creek, along 838th Road.

In addition, Lowell Schroeder from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Department will give an update regarding a comprehensive plan grant.

PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Court list for Nov. 18, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

