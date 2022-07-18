The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 19, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider and will consider recommendation of the Big Red Keno area study.

— Commissioners will host a public hearing at the request of NU-King for a conditional-use permit for a campground on property addressed as 4608 S. 25th St. Commissioners then will consider to have city staff prepare the conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting.

PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS

Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of the Valley View Apartments Subdivision.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report on the June 2022 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

