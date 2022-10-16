The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Jose Nuño for a conditional use permit for a multi-family dwelling in the Office District on property addressed as 1112 Verges Ave. Commissioners then will consider to have city staff prepare a permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS:
— Commissioners will hear a report on the September 2022 building permits.
