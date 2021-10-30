The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Consider approving a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building on property addressed as 1800 E. Coolidge Ave.

— Consider recommendation of a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-1 (Local Business District) on property generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection at Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.

— Consider recommendation of the final plat of Wilson's Second Addition.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

