The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consider approving a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building on property addressed as 1800 E. Coolidge Ave.
— Consider recommendation of a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-1 (Local Business District) on property generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection at Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
— Consider recommendation of the final plat of Wilson's Second Addition.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.