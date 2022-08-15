The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearings to consider enacting and consider recommendation of enacting Division 8.5 to Article VII of Chapter 27 of the official city code to create a tiny house district; to amend various code sections to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.

PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS

Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plats of the Dave Johnson Subdivision, the Love Subdivision, the River Fork Subdivision and the OGT Subdivision.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the July 2022 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.