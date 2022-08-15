The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners will conduct a public hearings to consider enacting and consider recommendation of enacting Division 8.5 to Article VII of Chapter 27 of the official city code to create a tiny house district; to amend various code sections to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.
PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plats of the Dave Johnson Subdivision, the Love Subdivision, the River Fork Subdivision and the OGT Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will hear a report of the July 2022 building permits.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.