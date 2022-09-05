The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (single-family residential district) to R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition Replat. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the zoning change.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
Commissioners will recommend approval of the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year street improvement plans.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.