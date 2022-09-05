The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (single-family residential district) to R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition Replat. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the zoning change.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

Commissioners will recommend approval of the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year street improvement plans.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

U.S. to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

U.S. to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island, according to American officials and a congressional aide briefed on the matter.

Community embraces Faith Fest 2022

Community embraces Faith Fest 2022

The sun was out and so were the people of Northeast Nebraska at St. John's Lutheran Church for Faith Fest on Sunday. The event kicked off at 3 p.m., and the crowd grew as the afternoon went on.