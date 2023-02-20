The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners will consider the recommendation of a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property located at 915 Bonita Drive. This item was tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
— Commissioners will consider recommending the final plat of the La Bonita RV Park Addition, also tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
— Commissioners will consider having city staff prepare a conditional use permit and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for a recreational vehicle campground on the property at 915 Bonita Drive. This item also was tabled at the Feb. 7 meeting.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amending Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address free-range chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit. Commissioners then will consider the recommendation on the issue.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at request of Women’s Empowering Life Line for a conditional use permit for a daycare on property located at 600 N. 12th St. and properties located to the north and to the west. Commissioners then will consider to have city staff prepare the permit on the issue for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the issue.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Flatrock Group LLC to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located west of North 40th Avenue and south of West Norfolk Avenue. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the issue.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Norfolk 140 Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will hear a report of the January 2023 building permits.
