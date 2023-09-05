The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request by JFT Inc. to change the zoning from R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) to R-3 (multiple-family residential district) on property at 922 S. Fourth St.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request by Guaranteed Landscaping and Sprinklers LLC Nebraska for a conditional use permit for landscape contracting services on property at 3705 S. 13th St.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of the Wyndham Hills Area study.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners will consider approval of the 2024-33 capital improvement program, which includes the 2023-28 one- and six-year street improvements plan.
