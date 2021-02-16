The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have four public hearings and an update.
One public hearing is to consider the application of Mindy Buckendahl for a conditional-use permit for a home on less than 40 acres west of the intersection of 834th Road and Highway 81.
Another is for a conditional-use permit requested by Dean and Jane Henery for a home on less than 40 acres west of the intersection of 945th Road and 544th Avenue.
Another will be to consider an amendment to the redevelopment plan of the City of Tilden, including modifications to several properties.
Finally, a public hearing will be to consider the preliminary plats of Pentagon Investments for the Meadow Bend Subdivision in Tilden.
Finally, commissioners are scheduled to get an update on the county’s comprehensive plan from Bobbi Pettit with Five Rule River Planning.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.