The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and considering recommendation of Philip Avenue Apartments Redevelopment Project plan.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

Commissioners will consider recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Trevor and Elizabeth Osten for property located at 3414 W. Nucor Road.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners will hear a report of the March 2023 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

