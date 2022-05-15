The public is invited to attend an upcoming special meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 17, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider an amendment and to consider recommendation of an amendment to Section 27-2 of the Official City Code to add a definition for “public signs;” to amend Section 27-321 to include an exception allowing public signs to be placed in the public right of-way of a street or highway.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

Commissioners will consider the recommendation of annexing a tract of land located about a quarter of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue.

Commissioners also will consideration of recommendation of annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walter's East Knolls 13th Addition.

Commissioners also will hear a report on the April 2022 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

