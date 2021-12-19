WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: A public hearing will be held to consider an amendment to Section 27-7 of the official city code to update equivalent zoning classifications for property that may become the jurisdiction of the city by annexation or addition. Commissioners also will consider the recommendation of the amendment to Section 27-7.
A public hearing will be conducted at the request of Grimes Asphalt & Paving Corp. to consider a conditional-use permit to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility at property generally located a quarter mile west of South Victory Road and East Monroe Avenue. Commissioners also will consider having the city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the planning commission.
A public hearing will be conducted at the request of Seven County Spirits to consider a conditional-use permit for a microdistillery on property at 214 and 216 W. Norfolk Ave. Commissioners also will consider having city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next planning commission meeting to allow the microdistillery.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS: Commissioners will consider the recommendation of the final plat of Blum-Jasperson’s Addition.
WAIVERS: Commissioners will consider the recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Stephen Karmazin for property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St. This items was tabled at the Dec. 7 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS: Commissioners will approve the cancellation of the Jan. 4, 2022, planning commission meeting.
Commissioners will hear a building permit report for November 2021.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.