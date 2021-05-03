The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building on a property one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection at East Norfolk Avenue and Grandview Drive.
— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for storage and warehousing at 211 W. Madison Ave. and 207 S. Third St.
— Public hearings to consider amending city code and land use matrix to add definitions for microbreweries, microdistilleries and related terms.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.