The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building on a property one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection at East Norfolk Avenue and Grandview Drive.

— Public hearing to consider a conditional-use permit for storage and warehousing at 211 W. Madison Ave. and 207 S. Third St.

— Public hearings to consider amending city code and land use matrix to add definitions for microbreweries, microdistilleries and related terms.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

