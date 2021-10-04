The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property generally located a half-mile northwest of the intersection of 49th Street and Benjamin Avenue.

— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from Single Family Residential District to Rural Residential District on property generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.

— Public hearing  to consider a zoning change from Service Commercial District to Multiple Family Residential District on property addressed as 118 S. 13th St.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

