The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property generally located a half-mile northwest of the intersection of 49th Street and Benjamin Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from Single Family Residential District to Rural Residential District on property generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.
— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from Service Commercial District to Multiple Family Residential District on property addressed as 118 S. 13th St.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.