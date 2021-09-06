The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Consider recommendation of the final plat of Divots Third Addition

— Consideration of recommendation of the final plat of Vonderohe's Addition

— Consideration of recommendation of the final plat of Wyndham Hills Fifth Addition

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

