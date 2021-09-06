The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consider recommendation of the final plat of Divots Third Addition
— Consideration of recommendation of the final plat of Vonderohe's Addition
— Consideration of recommendation of the final plat of Wyndham Hills Fifth Addition
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.