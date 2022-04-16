The public is invited to attend an upcoming special meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 19, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Western Engineering Company for a Conditional Use Permit to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility on property located at 2102 E. Eisenhower Ave. and about 3/4 mile east of the intersection of North Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue.
Commisisoners will consideration to have city staff prepare a Conditional Use Permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for an asphalt hot-mix facility on property located at 2102 E. Eisenhower Ave.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Max A. and Celise H. Swanson for a Conditional Use Permit for an oversized accessory building at 1001 Kelland Drive and will consider to have city staff prepare a Conditional Use Permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for that purpose on the Kelland Drive property.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan entitled "First Amendment to the Redevelopment Plan Entitled: Redevelopment Plan for Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Area of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska (Phase II of the Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Project)."
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the Redevelopment Plan entitled "First Amendment to the Redevelopment Plan Entitled: Redevelopment Plan for Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Area of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska (Phase II of the Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Project)."
Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Medelmans Lake Subdivision 2nd Addition.
Commissioners will conduct at public hearing at the request of Leon L. and Kathleen B. Gebhardt to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 3420 W. Nucor Road.
Commissioners will consider recommendation of a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property addressed as 3420 W. Nucor Road.
Commissioners will consideration recommendation of the final plat of Gebhardt's Addition.
Commissioners will host a public hearing to consider an amendment to the Official City Code to enact Division 7 to Article VIII of Chapter 27 of the Official City Code providing for the creation of a Highway Corridor Overlay District and to approve a Highway Corridor Overlay District Map.
Commissioners will give consideration of recommendation of an amendment to the Official City Code to enact Division 7 to Article VIII of Chapter 27 of the Official City Code providing for the creation of a Highway Corridor Overlay District and to approve a Highway Corridor Overlay District Map.
OTHER BUSINESS:
Commissioners will hear a report on the March 2022 building permits.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.