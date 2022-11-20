The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St.

— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Precision Components Midwest LLC for a conditional use permit for a machine shop on property addressed as 315 and 319 S. First St.

OTHER BUSINESS:

— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Spence-Skalberg Addition.

— Commissioners will hear a report on the October 2022 building permits.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

