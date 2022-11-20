The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a request by Precision Components Midwest LLC for a conditional use permit for a machine shop on property addressed as 315 and 319 S. First St.
OTHER BUSINESS:
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Spence-Skalberg Addition.
— Commissioners will hear a report on the October 2022 building permits.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.